PLA again skirts Taiwan airspace

Staff writer, with CNA

Several Chinese military aircraft yesterday morning flew east of Taiwan as part of a long-distance training program, the latest in a series of Chinese military activities close to Taiwan, the Ministry of National Defense said.

Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Xian H-6K bombers and Shaanxi Y-8 aircraft flew near southern Taiwan through the Bashi Channel, but remained outside of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the ministry said in a statement.

They then flew north near the east coast and over the Miyako Strait before returning to their base in China, the ministry added.

Another group of early-warning aircraft and Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets were also seen near southern Taiwan escorting the PLA formation, it said.

The ministry said that it “closely monitored the maneuvers by Chinese military aircraft,” with response measures in place to safeguard the nation.

It was the second time this month that PLA planes have been sighted near Taiwan after several similar incidents last month.

On three occasions from the middle of last month several PLA Xian H-6K bombers flew over the Miyako Strait, passing east of Taiwan.

The defense ministry last month released photographs of two PLA H-6K bombers being tailed by a Taiwanese Indigenous Defense Fighter in Taiwan’s ADIZ.

The Miyako Strait, which lies between Japan’s Miyako and Okinawa islands, is part of Japan’s exclusive economic zone, but includes a narrow band of international waters and airspace.