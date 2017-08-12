Taipei to restrict traffic during Games

Staff writer, with CNA

Roads around Taipei Stadium are to be closed on Saturday next week, and on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27, as part of traffic restrictions imposed during the Taipei Summer Universiade, Taipei Department of Transportation Commissioner Chang Jer-yang (張哲揚) said on Thursday.

Only vehicles working for the Universiade will be able to enter the closed areas on those days, he said.

Starting at noon on the day of the opening ceremony on Saturday next week, all roadside parking is to be restricted on closed roads, and YouBike’s Taipei Stadium and Taipei Cultural Center stations will not be operational, Chang said.

From 3pm to midnight, parts of Dunhua N Road and Beining Road between Nanjing E Road and Bade Road, as well as the inner lanes of Dunhua S Road between Bade Road and Civic Boulevard, are to be closed to cars and public buses.

On the same day, Dunhua N Road between Nanjing E Road and Minsheng E Road, Dunhua S Road between Bade Road and Civic Boulevard, and Nanjing E Road and Bade Road between Fuxing N Road and Guangfu N Road are to be closed to cars, but public buses will run as normal.

The traffic controls will affect 27 bus routes, Chang said.

Spectators arriving by MRT whose seats are numbered E01 to 07 should take Exit 3 at the Taipei Arena station. All others should use Exit 2.

From midnight to noon on Aug. 26, Ketagalan Boulevard and Renai Road Sec 1 between Chongqing S Road and Linsen S Road are to be closed, and from 4am to 10:30am all lanes are to be closed on Renai Road sections 1 and 2 between Linsen S Road and Jianguo S Road for a Roller Sports competition to be held from 7am to 10:10am.

On the same day, from 3am to noon, the inner lanes of Renai Road Sec 4 between Yanji Street and Guangfu S Road, and Renai Road Sec 4 between Guangfu S Road and City Hall Road are to be closed for Athletic events that will be held from 7am to noon.

From 3am to 10am on Aug. 27, the inner lanes of Renai Road sections 2, 3 and 4 between Guangfu S Road and Hangzhou S Road, and Renai Road Sec 4 between Guangfu S Road and City Hall Road are to be closed for a half-marathon that will be held from 7am and 9:20am.

The Universiade, scheduled to be held from Saturday next week to Aug. 30, is to feature more than 7,600 student athletes from 131 nations competing in 22 sports at 38 venues in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, and Hsinchu city and county.