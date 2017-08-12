President touts women’s empowerment, lauds Lu

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday highlighted the importance of women’s empowerment and touted former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) as an “indispensable driving force” in Taiwan’s democracy at the opening of an international women’s summit in Taipei.

“Since Taiwan lifted martial law 30 years ago, the collective efforts of the Taiwanese people have helped ensure women’s rights and increased their political participation,” Tsai said at the opening of the Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats’ Women’s Caucus Conference, which is being held in Taiwan for the first time.

“Taiwan’s journey toward women’s empowerment shows that promoting gender equality reinforces democratic and progressive values,” she said at the summit, jointly organized this year by Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the council.

The president thanked conference attendees, especially Lu, for their “unshakable commitment” to the promotion of equal rights for women.

“You are an indispensable driving force in Taiwan’s democratization,” Tsai said of the former vice president, who is a renowned feminist and former political prisoner.

Tsai also highlighted the nation’s efforts to achieve gender equality, such as passing amendments requiring companies to provide childcare and nursing facilities and taking steps to establish better long-term care systems to reduce the burden of care on women.

In addition, Taiwan and the US announced the establishment of a “women and the economy” sub-fund at an APEC economic leaders’ summit last year, Tsai said.

This year’s conference, themed “Women Empowering Women: Experiences Across Asia,” is to touch on topics such as gender awareness and violence in Asia; women’s empowerment in the media; civil society; and business and government, as well as the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people.

Established in Bangkok in 1993, the council is a regional organization whose members include liberal and democratic political parties across Asia, including the DPP, Thailand’s Democrat Party, the Philippines’ Liberal Party and the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle.