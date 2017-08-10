Chunghwa Post to launch products for Taipei Universiade

Staff writer, with CNA

Chunghwa Post on Tuesday said that it would provide a wide range of products and services inspired by the Taipei Universiade, which runs from Aug. 19 to Aug. 30.

The company is to issue commemorative stamps on Wednesday that feature event mascot “Bravo” taking part in various sports favored by Taiwanese athletes.

These include an eight-stamp set — four with a postage value of NT$5 and four of NT$15 — as well as a miniature sheet featuring a NT$25 stamp, the company said.

The sports represented on the stamps include basketball, baseball, table tennis, volleyball, weightlifting and taekwondo.

A unique feature of the stamps is that they are parallelogram-shaped, with a tiny torch hidden in the perforation, the company said.

A temporary post office is to be set up at the Taipei Arena, where many of the Universiade events are to take place, company official Lee Chu-li (李諸禮) said.

However, the Taipei Arena post office will only be open two days, on the opening day and the final day of competition, he said.

Members of the public can also visit local post offices and ask to have objects stamped with the official logo of the Taipei Universiade free of charge from Wednesday, the state-run company said.

More than 20,000 Universiade-themed parcel boxes went on sale on Friday last week and have been well-received by the public, Lee said, adding: “We are about to run out.”

The Summer Universiade is the biggest international sports event for university athletes, and this year is to feature more than 7,600 athletes from 131 nations competing in 21 sports.