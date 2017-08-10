Campaigners reject landfill site, point to economic split

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

A planned landfill project in Tainan would exacerbate economic inequality between the north and south, campaigners said yesterday, calling for the withdrawal of the approval of the project’s environmental impact assessment following the discovery of new fault lines.

“Economic development has resulted in most factories being built in the nation’s south with their corporate headquarters in Taipei, meaning that a lot of tax revenue goes to Taipei, while the south has to deal with the pollution,” said Hsu You-jen (許又仁), a Tainan resident and founding chairman of the National Federation of Teachers’ Unions.

He called for the overturning of a 2003 Environmental Protection Agency decision to allow 18.7 million tonnes of industrial waste to be buried in 41.19 hectares in Tainan’s Longci District (龍崎).

Development has been stalled since protests by local residents caused the Tainan City Government to decline a construction permit.

A 2011 agreement between Tainan Mayor William Lai (賴清德) and the Executive Yuan stipulates that development would not begin unless it wins a majority of residents’ approval, but the recent discovery of a suspected active fault line nearby has led to renewed calls that the project be formally withdrawn.

“The fault line will allow wastewater from the landfill to infiltrate groundwater,” Hsu said, adding that the landfill site conflicts with government development plans focusing on tourism, including cleaning up nearby streams and constructing a bike trail and tourist farm.

He said the proposal — which would technically use “industrial park” land — was precipitated by a faulty zoning process, which designated the former military factory site an industrial park.

The nation’s northern, central and southern regions use one industrial waste dumping site within the “industrial park,” he said.

“Tainan does not have a back garden like Taipei’s Yangmingshan, so it is a rarity to find a place that overlooks the Tainan plain,” he said, calling for the “bad lands” to be turned into a geological park.

“Why does the south have to have two industrial waste sites? Are we supposed to be the nation’s landfill?” he said.