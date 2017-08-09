Green fries see MOS Burger halt sales again

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Tainan Public Health Bureau yesterday said it found green frozen french fries at three MOS Burger branches during an inspection on Monday, while the fast-food company said it would stop selling the product pending further inspections.

A customer posted a story on online bulletin board PTT on Sunday last week after buying french fries at a MOS Burger restaurant in Tainan, saying they found green french fries in the order.

The customer reported the problem to the store manager.

A similar case occurred three years ago at another branch, in which a person with solanine poisoning said they became ill after eating green french fries from MOS Burger.

The product was removed from its menu after that incident as well.

The Tainan Public Health Bureau inspected eight branches in the city on Monday and discovered green frozen french fries at three from a 90.68kg batch manufactured on April 30.

The bureau sent samples of the green fries to the Food and Drug Administration to test for solanine.

As the product was imported from the US, the bureau also informed the Taipei City Department of Health.

The production of chlorophyll and solanine in potatoes increases when the plants are sprouting or when light and warmth trigger growth, causing potatoes to become greenish on the surface, the bureau said, adding that excessive consumption of solanine can cause symptoms including headaches, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhea.

MOS Burger Taiwan said on its Web site that it has stopped selling french fries and is conducting inspections on its inventory.

The Taipei Department of Health yesterday said that the supply of french fries was from 1,730 boxes weighing a combined 23,541.43kg imported on June 8.