Trade office in Jakarta touts 69 scholarship recipients

Staff writer, with CNA, JAKARTA

The Taipei Economic and Trade Office in Jakarta on Wednesday held an information session for 69 Indonesian recipients of scholarships to study in graduate schools or learn Chinese in Taiwan.

The 69 recipients were selected from 1,037 applicants for the scholarships awarded by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the International Cooperation and Development Fund.

The number of scholarship recipients was up 77 percent compared with last year.

One of the awardees is Hatmi Idris, a graduate of a Taiwanese university who teaches Chinese at the University of Indonesia. She received a second scholarship this year to enroll in a PhD. program at National Chengchi University.

Hatmi said she not only improved her Chinese, but also learned valuable skills, such as time management and punctuality, during her previous stay in Taiwan.

Hatmi, who speaks fluent Chinese, also praised the hospitality of Taiwanese.

She said that even though she did not speak Chinese well when she first arrived in Taiwan, her teachers, classmates and even strangers were always patient when speaking with her.

Assaidah Adnan, another recipient, is a university lecturer who is to study electronic engineering at National Chiao Tung University.

She said she applied for a scholarship because Taiwanese universities have high global rankings.

She said she hoped to study advanced technology and take back what she learns to share with students in Indonesia.

Taipei Economic and Trade Office Deputy Representative Phoebe Yeh (葉非比) said Taiwan hopes the Indonesian academics could serve as a bridge between the two countries and help Indonesians learn more about Taiwan.