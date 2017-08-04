Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

DIPLOMACY

Tsai aims for better UK ties

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday expressed hope for stronger ties with the UK at a meeting with members of the British Parliament. The 11-member delegation was led by Andrew Rosindell, vice chairman of the British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group. Taiwan hopes to cooperate with the UK in areas such as “green” technology, national defense development, smart machines, agriculture, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, Tsai said, adding that the nation would clear all possible investment hurdles to encourage partnerships with the UK. The delegation’s seven-day visit, which ends tomorrow, is aimed at giving the lawmakers a better understanding of the nation’s political and economic developments, innovative industries, diplomatic relations and cross-strait relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

CRIME

Suspects deported to China

Indonesia yesterday deported to China 143 Taiwanese and Chinese fraud suspects who were arrested during a crackdown late last month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Expressing “serious concern” over the case, the ministry urged the Indonesian government to protect the rights of Taiwanese. Citing information obtained by Taiwanese representative offices in Jakarta and Surabaya, the ministry said that Indonesian police, in cooperation with China, apprehended the 143 telecom fraud suspects, including 22 Taiwanese, during raids in Jakarta, Surabaya, Bali and Batam on Saturday last week. Upon learning of the incident, the ministry ordered Taiwanese diplomats to make every effort to ask Indonesian authorities to send the Taiwanese suspects to Taiwan to face justice. However, Jakarta refused to provide Taiwan with further information on the case, saying it was China that offered the information to help break the case, the ministry said.

SOCIETY

Taichung beats Kaohsiung

Taichung’s population has exceeded that of Kaohsiung for the first time, making it the second-largest city in the nation after New Taipei City, Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said on Wednesday. As of late last month, Taichung had a population of 2,778,182, which is 309 more than Kaohsiung’s, Ministry of the Interior statistics showed. Lin said it is a good time to invest in Taichung, given the population growth, a city development plan that has already been approved by the ministry and the inclusion of a light rail construction project under the central government’s infrastructure plan. Taichung will also relax its standards for evaluating investment projects and offer more investment incentives, the mayor said.

POLITICS

Think tanks to hold forums

Taiwan ThinkTank and Washington-based Global Taiwan Institute are to hold an international forum on Aug. 18, as part of an effort to promote more frequent cooperation between Taiwanese and US think tanks, with the objective of developing proposals on related government policies. Titled “Developing a New Framework for Taiwan-US Relations under Changing Dynamics in the Asia-Pacific,” the forum will bring together academics and experts from Taiwan and the US, as well as former US government officials, Taiwan ThinkTank said. Another Taipei-based think tank, the Prospect Foundation, is to hold a forum to discuss security affairs in the Asia-Pacific region on Sunday in Taipei, with former US vice president Dick Cheney as the featured speaker.