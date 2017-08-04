Vet cautions over bones in dog food

By Liu Hsiao-hsin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Bones should not be given to puppies or old dogs as part of their food, Changhua County Councilor Lin Shih-hsien (林世賢) said, warning it could lead to indigestion or obstruction of the esophagus and trachea.

Lin, a veterinarian, said his clinic had treated a dog more than 10 years old that was unable to eat and had been vomiting for two days.

Based on the dog’s bad cough and difficulty breathing, Lin said he suspected that a bone fragment had obstructed its esophagus and compressed its trachea.

An examination confirmed his diagnosis and the dog was treated successfully, he said.

Such bone fragments can be removed with medical pincers via the esophagus or by pushing them down to the stomach to be digested, he said.

Dog owners should not give puppies or old dogs bones to chew on as the fragments often become stuck in the esophagus, Lin said.

Dogs cannot digest bones and the sandy remains could obstruct their intestines, which could potentially require surgery, he added.

These issues are common during the summer when dogs do not drink enough water and for older dogs that have less intestinal secretion to facilitate the removal of waste, he said.

“Dogs should not eat human food. Dog food has nutritional content and salt levels that are purpose-designed by nutritionists. Bones should be reserved for teeth-grinding. Preferably large bones from pigs should be used, so that the dog cannot swallow the whole thing. Substitute products are also readily available,” Lin said.

In related news, a former stray dog named Peter won first place in an online poll to determine the cutest campus dog in New Taipei City, the city’s Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office announced on Tuesday.

Ever since Peter, a brown mixed-breed, showed up at Taguan Junior High School in Banciao District (板橋) 12 years ago in search of breakfast, he has been its communal pet and guard, the office said.

Second and third places were claimed by Tamkang University’s black-coated Labrador, Chuei Chuei, and Bali Elementary School’s Huang Yu-chih (黃玉枝), a white mixed-breed.