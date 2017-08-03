Restart of Honduran beef imports marked with pomp

Staff writer, with CNA

The first batch of beef imported from Honduras in several years arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday last week, fulfilling President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) promise made earlier this year during a visit to the Central American ally to bolster bilateral cooperation in agriculture, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

The beef arrived in two 12.2m shipping containers and has passed required quarantine inspections, the ministry said.

A ceremony to mark the arrival in Taichung on Tuesday was attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Maria Liu (劉德立), Honduran Ambassador to Taiwan Rafael Fernando Sierra Quesada and representatives from the Taiwanese importer, Natural Meat Corp, the ministry said.

Liu reaffirmed Taiwan’s commitment to its “steadfast diplomacy” and said the country would expand trade and economic exchanges, and cooperation in pursuit of reciprocity with its diplomatic allies.

Honduras halted beef exports to Taiwan a few years ago due to domestic issues.

“We are very happy,” Sierra said of the reintroduction of Honduran beef to Taiwan.

The importer plans to import four containers of beef per month from Honduras, the ministry said.

Sierra said that more agricultural products from Honduras are expected to hit the Taiwanese market in the near future, including melons, shrimp and coffee.

During a meeting early last month with a parliamentary delegation from Honduras, Tsai said the nation had been working to address the procedural issues to pave the way for imports of Honduran agricultural products, including beef and melons.