EVA labor report sought after typhoon shortage

The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) yesterday said that it asked EVA Air Corp to quickly submit a report on how it plans to address issues exposed by a labor strike on Sunday, adding that it would also discuss with the Ministry of Labor the issue of giving transport service operators more flexibility to handle personnel scheduling on typhoon holidays.

The administration met with representatives of six airlines yesterday after the labor strike forced EVA to cancel 50 flights, affecting about 10,000 passengers.

EVA Air notified the administration at 3am on Sunday that about 500 of its employees had requested leave because of a natural disasters, the CAA said.

“I did not know that such a clause existed until the company told me that it is a right stated in the labor-management contract, which was stipulated based on regulations governing the management and wages of employees on days when the nation is struck by natural disasters,” CAA Flight Standards Division Director Clark Lin (林俊良) said.

The company said that it would have to cancel some of the flights because it did not have the minimum number of flight attendants required to ensure aviation safety, Lin said.

EVA was instructed that it must not compromise aviation safety or the interests of passengers, Lin added.

However, the company was slow to react to the situation, which is an area that should be improved, Lin said.

CAA Deputy Director General Fang Chih-wen (方志文) said that EVA should have adjusted its deployment of personnel in a much quicker fashion if the number of those seeking leave exceeded expectations.

It should assess the number of flights that might be affected by a shortage in personnel and notify airlines and passengers.

The company should also assist passengers to change tickets or switch to different carriers, Fang said.

Although EVA employees asked for leave because it was a typhoon day, which is permissible according to the rules, Fang said that Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport was not affected by stormy weather on Sunday.

“We want to communicate with the Ministry of Labor and see if the regulations can give transport service providers some flexibility in handling situations similar to what happened on Sunday,” Fang said, adding that incidents like the one on Sunday could reoccur if regulations remain too rigid.

When asked about changes to labor regulations, Fang said the process of collecting information from other countries needed to be completed before the Ministry of Labor would become involved.

Based on the regulations, the terms under which workers could be asked to work on a typhoon day should be stipulated in the labor contract.

Companies that do not have such a contract must adhere to the government standards.

Although EVA canceled flights to meet safety requirements, the company would still face an investigation if errors were made on its part, the CAA said.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan (賀陳旦) said that the rules are merely a minimum requirement and the incident on Sunday should not be treated as a conflict between management and employees.

“The rise of budget airlines shows that consumers are getting smarter and onboard flight services are becoming dispensable,” Hochen said.

“Employees and management should be asking where the customers are, which is a more important issue,” he said.