Typhoon brings down base station

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The supporting frames of a temporary telecommunication base station at the Universiade Athletes’ Village in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口) collapsed as Typhoon Nesat swept over the nation on Saturday, but other main sports venues were not damaged, the Taipei Universiade Organizing Committee said yesterday.

Committee chief executive officer Su Li-chung (蘇麗瓊) yesterday morning visited the venues to inspect the damage caused by the typhoon.

“The biggest damage was to one of the supporting frames of Chunghwa Telecom Co’s (中華電信) temporary telecommunication base, which collapsed and affected two other nearby bases, but they have been dealt with this morning,” she said, adding that the damage is being repaired and would not affect telecommunication services during the games.

A few windows and decorative items were also broken or blown away by strong winds, and some portable fences were toppled at the Taipei Arena and Taipei Municipal Stadium, but no other serious damage was reported at the venues, the committee said.

The committee now feels confident about its disaster preparation work at the venues, after passing the test of Typhoon Nesat, Su said, adding that it would take about 12 to 24 hours to repair the damage and resume normal operations after a typhoon.

Separately yesterday, Taipei Deputy Mayor Teng Chia-chi (鄧家基) said that about 22,000 households in Taipei experienced power failures as Typhoon Nesat swept over the nation, adding that Taiwan Power Co is trying to restore power to about 2,000 households that remained without power as of yesterday morning.

The Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office said 1,575 trees had fallen in the city and that it expected to have removed fallen trees from main traffic arteries by yesterday afternoon, and all fallen trees by Wednesday.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday afternoon wrote on Facebook that most of the city residents who were injured during the typhoon were either swept along by strong winds or cut by broken glass.

As Tropical Storm Haitang is approaching, Ko urged people to avoid going outside in heavy rain and strong winds, and avoid riding scooters or bicycles if they must go outside.