Ministry pans Cambodia deporting seven to China

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said it regretted Cambodian authorities’ decision to deport three more Taiwanese, who are suspected of telecommunications fraud, to China.

The Cambodian government arrested 32 fraud suspects, including seven Taiwanese, in a raid in Phnom Penh on July 17. The remaining suspects are believed to be Chinese.

Cambodia deported four of the seven Taiwanese to Taiwan on Wednesday.

As Taiwan does not have a representative office in Cambodia, the ministry said the news of the initial arrests was relayed to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, by Cambodian immigration officials.

While efforts were made to have the Taiwanese repatriated to Taiwan, Cambodia ignored the calls, the ministry said.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office is to lodge a protest with the Cambodian government over its decision to deport the Taiwanese to China, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Taiwan is suspending operations at its representative offices in Saudi Arabia, Guam and Norway to make better use of resources, the ministry said.

The decision came after a review of all overseas operations earlier this year, ministry spokeswoman Eleanor Wang (王珮玲) said on Thursday.