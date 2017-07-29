Tsai praises military’s defence efforts

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday praised the military’s efforts to defend the nation, days after several Chinese aircraft flew near the nation’s airspace during what Beijing called a training exercise.

During a visit to an air force base in Tainan, Tsai said she was there to support the 443rd Tactical Fighter Wing, which is stationed at the base, and see the air force’s resolve to defend the nation.

The military not only closely monitored China’s military activities, but also took proper response measures, she said, adding that the fighter wing played a significant role in responding to Chinese aircraft.

On three occasions over the past two weeks, several Xian H-6K bombers from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force flew over the Miyako Strait, passing east of Taiwan.

The Miyako Strait, which lies between the Japanese islands of Miyako and Okinawa, is part of Japan’s exclusive economic zone, but includes a narrow band of international waters and airspace.

Last week, the Ministry of National Defense released photographs showing two Chinese H-6K bombers, one of which was being tailed by an Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF) jet in Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone.

The IDF in the photograph was from the fighter wing, Tsai said, adding that each member of the nation’s military is like members of the fighter wing, making efforts every day to ensure national security.

It is the military’s responsibility to “fight for the survival of the Republic of China and fight for the welfare of the people in Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu,” to safeguard the nation, and protect the values of freedom and democracy, Tsai said, expressing gratitude for the military’s efforts.

Tsai also watched the fighter wing perform a scramble exercise after receiving an order to deploy.

Tsai said the fighter wing’s motto is “We are the best” and told its members: “Yes, you are the best.”