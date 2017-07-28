Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Volunteers wanted for expo

The Taichung City Government is recruiting 20,000 volunteers for next year’s Taichung World Flora Exposition to help visitors at the event, which is to run for almost six months. Prospective volunteers must be at least 16 years old and those with volunteer experience are to be given priority. Once selected, each volunteer will be required to serve at least 60 hours at the expo, which is to run from Nov. 3 next year to April 24, 2019. Applications are to be divided into team and individual categories. A team must have a minimum of 10 members, with applications accepted until Sept. 30. Individual applicants can apply via a Web site set up by the city government starting from Oct. 1.

INDUSTRY

Tsai hopeful on R&D center

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Wednesday expressed hope that German industrial giant Siemens would set up a “smart” machinery research and development (R&D) center in Taiwan to forge closer ties with the local machinery manufacturing sector. Receiving a Siemens delegation led by Cedrik Neike, a member of the managing board of the German firm, Tsai said that the local machinery industry has been working with Siemens on smart manufacturing development and that a move by the company to set up an R&D center in Taiwan would strengthen that cooperation. The nation’s industrial sector has laid a good foundation for the development of information and communications technology, Tsai said, calling on Siemens to utilize Taiwan’s advantages by opening a “smart” machinery hub here. Tsai also expressed hope that the government would have a chance to work with Siemens in new energy development at a time when the nation has set a goal of raising its renewable energy output.