Ministry reminds hospitals of new work regulations

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Health and Welfare earlier this week reminded hospitals nationwide that starting next month the maximum work hours for resident doctors would be reduced to 320 hours over four weeks.

Under new guidelines issued by the ministry in March, the average weekly work hours for residents are to be cut from 88 hours to 80 hours, with at least one day off every seven days.

The new guidelines clearly stipulate the requirements for work hours; holidays; salary and benefits; occupational injury compensation and insurance; and limitations on duties for pregnant residents, Department of Medical Affairs Director-General Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said on Tuesday.

The guidelines were designed to protect residents from overwork and to maintain the quality of medical treatment, he added.

All work inside of hospitals, including clinical treatment, teaching and meetings, are to be considered as work hours, Shih said, adding that other activities, such as being on standby for emergencies and patient referrals, would also be calculated as work hours, but under different systems.

Residents working on a shift system would not be allowed to work more than 13 consecutive hours, while those on a non-shift system would not be allowed to work more than 10 consecutive hours, he said.

There is to be a grace period of a few months after the guidelines are implemented, but the rules are to be included in teaching hospital accreditation requirements next year, Shih said, adding that hospitals that violate the rules would receive penalty points, have such breaches made public or face hiring freezes.