Taiwan News Quick Take

WEATHER

Tropical storm unlikely

A weather system near the Philippines might not develop into a tropical storm over the next few days as forecast, because the conditions are not right, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. The bureau earlier forecast that there was a chance for the weather system to develop into a tropical depression, possibly strengthening into this season’s ninth tropical storm. However, the latest bureau data showed that conditions are unfavorable for the system’s development. International weather stations have given mixed forecasts for the system, with weather stations in Europe and Japan forecasting that it will not develop into a tropical storm, while the US said there is a chance for it to develop into a tropical storm, the bureau said. There are currently three tropical storms in waters near Taiwan, none of which are likely to affect the nation, it added.

SOCIETY

Students win six medals

A Taiwanese team at the International Mathematical Olympiad in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has won one gold, four silver and one bronze medal, the Ministry of Education said. Cheng Tien-chun (鄭天鈞) of Kaohsiung Municipal Senior High School won gold, while Wang Shih-yu (王師宇) of National Experimental High School at the Hsinchu Science Park, Chiu Yu-pin (邱于賓) of Kaohsiung Municipal Senior High School, Lee Shuang-yen (李雙言) of Tainan First Senior High School and Cheng Jung-tao (鄭容濤) of Taipei Jianguo High School won silver. Kao Wei-jiun (高暐竣) of Taichung First Senior High School won bronze. A total of 615 participants from 111 nations took part in the competition, which ended on Sunday. The Taiwanese team ranked ninth, while South Korea ranked No. 1 with six gold medals.