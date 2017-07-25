Man with VHL makes most of life by traveling

Staff writer, with CNA

Yu Wen-han (尤文瀚), 27, who has a rare genetic disorder called Von Hippel-Lindau disease (VHL), said his incurable disease has not stopped him from making the most of life by traveling the world.

Yu, who has toured Taiwan on a motorcycle and traveled from Australia to Japan, and around Southeast Asia, said he would like to encourage young people to never give up on their dreams and be confident in what they do.

“My mother had a very rare disease called Von Hippel-Lindau,” he said, adding that he was only 13 when she died from multiple organ failure.

VHL is a disease which results in blood vessel tumors growing throughout various parts of the body, including the brain, spinal cord, kidney, pancreas, inner ear, adrenal glands and eyes.

Although VHL is inherited, it affects every person differently, even within the same family.

“I started having sporadic flashes in my left eye while I was in high school. That was when I was diagnosed with VHL,” Yu said.

His left eye deteriorated and went blind three years later, Yu said, adding that he eventually had to give up his favorite sport — basketball.

However, the setback did not dampen his spirits and he maintained a positive attitude.

“I wanted to make the most of my life through travel and to experience new things,” he said.

Last year, Yu was diagnosed with a kidney cyst during a routine medical checkup, and was scheduled to have it surgically removed six months later.

The diagnosis did not put Yu down and he decided to make use of the time waiting for surgery to tour China on a motorcycle.

From Beijing, Yu went to Xinjiang in western China and Hainan Province in the south.

Yu said it took him 100 days to finish his trip.

The 30,000km journey was unforgettable, he said, adding that the scenery ranged from hot sandy deserts to refreshing mountains, with each featuring its unique beauty and flavor.

“The experience has given me a sense of peace and satisfaction, and I hope to use this opportunity to encourage young people to follow their heart and never shy away from their dreams,” Yu said.