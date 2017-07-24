Doctors urge awareness of heatstroke symptoms

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Doctors urged people to avoid outdoor activities from 10am to 2pm on hot days to prevent heatstroke.

Pauling Chu (朱柏齡), head of the Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Heatstroke at Tri-Service General Hospital in Taipei, said that a 78-year-old man was brought to an emergency room on July 15 with a body temperature of 41.2°C and was diagnosed with acute renal failure.

The man had been hanging clothes for more than two hours in the hot weather.

He was spotted by neighbors at about 2pm lying on the ground, who immediately called an ambulance.

Chu said the man also sustained second-degree burns on his arms from lying on the hot concrete floor for more than an hour.

“We tried to cool his body temperature to 38.5°C within 30 minutes, because if his temperature remained above 41°C for more than 60 minutes or above 42°C for more than 30 minutes, the risk of death would be high,” he said.

“Early signs of heatstroke include dizziness, nausea, vomiting, rapid heartbeat, loss of appetite and muscle weakness,” Chu said. “When these symptoms occur, people should drink water and rest immediately.”

People should not stay outdoors for extended periods during peak UV times between 10am and 2pm, he said.

The Health Promotion Administration said heat injuries includes heat edema, heat cramps, heat syncope, heat exhaustion and heatstroke, while a high body temperature can trigger cardiovascular, cerebrovascular or respiratory problems and even sudden death.

It said that people should remember three important rules to avoid heat-related illness:

First, keep the body cool by wearing light colored, loose clothing; avoiding direct sunlight; and staying indoors where there is good ventilation.

Second, drink water frequently and avoid alcoholic or sugary beverages.

Third, keep an eye on the temperature, monitor your own condition and get plenty of rest and water if you feel ill.