Student regrets hurling balloons at DPP members

By Yang Chun-hui and Chiu Yen-ling / Staff Reporters

A Taiwanese student from a Chinese university yesterday apologized for throwing water balloons at the Legislative Yuan on Wednesday last week, when the lawmakers were reviewing the special budget plan for the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program.

The student, surnamed Han (韓), is working as a summer intern at the Chinese-language daily China Times.

On the day of the incident, he was found to have joined Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators in throwing water balloons at Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers, without wearing any press credentials.

“Everyone’s spirit was so high at the time that I, on the spur of the moment, decided to throw water balloons like everyone else. I could not help myself,” Han said.

Han said that he later realized that his behavior was inappropriate as a student and apologized for causing trouble.

The China Times yesterday reported that it sent three interns to the Legislative Yuan that day, adding that Han is the only one studying in China.

The newspaper defended Han’s actions, saying he threw water balloons because he had never seen such dramatic and spirited action.

DPP Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) said that Han is on a scholarship offered by the Chinese government.

“He studies communications in China and entered the Legislative Yuan building as an intern at the China Times. The newspaper should provide an official explanation,” Cheng said.

It is improper for interns to take part in a legislative dispute, Legislative Yuan Secretary-General Lin Chih-chia (林志嘉) said, adding that he would contact the China Times and ask the newspaper to adhere to the principle of self-discipline.

Interns must wear identification cards issued by the Legislative Yuan to enter the building, Lin said.

Lin apologized to lawmakers for any convenience and promised to enhance controls for entering the Legislative Yuan building.