PFP’s Liu Wen-hsiung in a coma after heart attack

By Lin Hsin-han and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

People First Party (PFP) Deputy Secretary-General Liu Wen-hsiung (劉文雄), 62, was found unconscious in his residence early yesterday morning, the party said.

He was in a coma after emergency medical treatment for reported myocardial infarction, it added.

Liu was found unconscious on his living room floor when the fire department arrived, with signs of vomiting, the party said, adding that he had been drinking that evening.

Liu was said to have briefly lost vital signs while at an emergency room at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital’s Keelung branch, but was revived, the hospital said.

Because of Liu’s condition, there are no plans to transfer him, hospital deputy head Hung Ming-jui (洪明瑞) said.

PFP Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) visited Liu yesterday morning and thanked the hospital staff for their assistance on behalf of the family and the party.

Soong said Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) had assisted greatly by alerting an emergency medical team Ko had worked with as a physician to help Liu.

PFP Director-General Chang Sho-wen (張碩文) said he met Liu at 6pm on Thursday night along with 14 other people, adding that Liu looked fine when Chang left at 8pm.

Chang said Liu might have been tired after attending so many events recently.

Soong called on the public not to visit the hospital.

If they want to wish him well, they should inform the party or Liu’s family members, Soong said.

We should endeavor to avoid adding to the hospital’s troubles and affecting the treatment of hospital patients by visiting, he said.