Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Alishan open for weddings

The annual group wedding under the Sacred Tree on Alishan is to be held in mid-October, with 10 couples to be selected to take part in the event, the organizer said on Tuesday. Couples that have been married for less than a year or are planning to tie the knot soon can register to take part in the two-day event from Oct. 14, the Alishan National Scenic Area Administration said. The wedding will start with a two-day tour of the Alishan National Scenic Area and will include Alishan specialty dishes, a Tsou Aboriginal wedding ceremony and photography services, the organizer said. Registration is open until Aug. 15. The 10 couples will be selected through a draw, which will be streamed live on the event’s Facebook page on Aug. 16.

SECURITY

Female officer gets stipend

Chang Wei-jung (張維容), a native of Yunlin County, is the first Taiwanese female officer to receive a scholarship from the International Association of Women Police, the Yunlin County Police Bureau said on Monday. The association aims to strengthen, unite and raising the profile of women in law enforcement and each year offers its International Recognition and Scholarship Program to a serving female officer from outside North America. Chang works at the National Police Agency’s International Affairs Division in Taipei, Yunlin County Police Bureau Commissioner Hsu Hsi-jung (許錫榮) said. She is a veteran with 20 years on the force dedicated to the prevention of domestic violence and child abuse, Hsu said. Besides teaching other officers how to investigate and handle domestic violence cases, she has taken on numerous assignments throughout her career, including preventing human trafficking. She is the pride of Yunlin County and the nation’s police force, Hsu said.