Public Television Service broadcasts 4K TV content

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Public Television Service (PTS) launched a trial broadcast of 4K television at midnight on Monday night, a format which displays content at a horizontal resolution of about 4,000 pixels.

The trial broadcast was on Channel 26, one of the PTS’ digital channels from 12am to 2am. The main PTS channel and PTS2 stopped broadcasting programs early.

The broadcast could be viewed across the whole of Taiwan, the network said.

This was the first time that the ultra-high-definition format was available through the public broadcast system.

Many netizens were excited at being able to see the two-hour trial broadcast, describing it as a major step forward and a confirmation that Taiwan is one of the world’s most technologically developed nations.

The network has since last month been recruiting volunteers who have 4K television sets in their homes to participate in the trial, information on the PTS Web site shows.

During the trial broadcast, volunteers rated their experience by filling in a questionnaire.

PTS said that a second-stage trial would be conducted from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12, in which viewers would be able to watch PTS’ self-produced 4K television programs.

The third-stage trial is to be between Aug. 20 and Aug. 31, when the nation is hosting the Taipei Universiade.

In other developments, the National Communications Commission told Chunghwa Telecom to amend the terms of its service contract for subscribers of its multimedia-on-demand (MOD) system and its operational guidelines following its disputes with channel agents that resulted in some subscribers being unable to access some channels.

The telecom should inform subscribers about any change to its channels at least one month before it takes effect, either through written statements or a public announcement on the MOD system, the commission said.

The announcement should address aspects that could lead to disputes, such as if a new package would not cover all of the previously included channels or if consumers might be asked to pay more if they want to continue subscribing to channels no longer covered in a package.

The new contract would also have to include how subscribers would be compensated if the company or any channel suspended services without a proper cause, as well as the ways for subscribers to file complaints, the commission said.