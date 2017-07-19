Prosecutors detain military personnel in corruption case

By Wang Ting-chuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The New Taipei City District Prosecutors’ Office detained six people and released nine others on bail after launching an investigation into alleged corruption at the army’s Automobile Maintenance Base on Monday.

Eighteen long-term contracting firms are under investigation over accusations that they substituted lesser-quality materials manufactured in China to be used for maintenance of Humvees and larger vehicles, prosecutors said.

Base commander Huang Shun-hui (黃順暉) was allegedly bribed to leak information on project bids, while repairs inspector Warrant Officer Chang Hung-yueh (張弘岳) was allegedly bribed to overlook the use of parts manufactured in China, prosecutors said.

Chuang Chien-chih (莊健智), an employee of one of the contractors suspected of having organized crime ties, allegedly designated which company would receive the bid, prosecutors said.

One percent of the final bidding price was written off as bribes for Huang, who was told which company would be bidding and how much was allotted for the bid, they said.

The group allegedly used low-quality materials fabricated in China to compensate for “losses” incurred due to the bribes, they said.

The probe was launched after a year of monitoring, the prosecutors’ office said, adding that it was confident that it could tie suspects to at least 30 and up to 100 rigged bids totaling NT$60 million (US$1.98 million).

The office said that Warrant Officer Chang Chia-wei (張家維) and Sergeant Huang Po-tsung (黃柏璁) allegedly profited from illegal sales of a dozen jet pumps, each priced at NT$10,000, which they were accused of removing from a warehouse to be sold.

Huang Shun-hui, Chang Hung-yueh and Chang Chia-wei, along with three company owners, were detained, the office said, adding that nine of the owners were detained and questioned before being released on bail ranging from NT$10,000 to NT$80,000.

The office on Monday inspected the base, as well as factories and offices in the names of the 18 companies.

The Logistics Command said that all units of the Ministry of National Defense understand the need to end corruption within the military and ensure that all enlisted personnel conduct themselves in adherence to the law.

It would fully cooperate with the investigation, the Logistics Command said.

Additional reporting by CNA