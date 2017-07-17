Passengers to US face extra security electronics check

Staff writer, with CNA

Passengers flying to the US who have electronic devices are to undergo extra security screening at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport beginning today to comply with the US Transportation Security Administration’s new requirements.

Electronic devices larger in size than a mobile phone — including tablets, laptops, DVD players and cameras — in carry-on luggage on direct flights to the US are to be screened before passengers arrive at the boarding gate.

The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said the screening is to be conducted randomly, and passengers would not know if they have been chosen until they are ready to board.

The screening procedure will take up about three minutes per person, the CAA said.

It suggested electronic devices be packed in checked luggage to avoid potential delays.

The airport on Friday conducted a drill to test the new measures, which had to be in place by Wednesday, the agency said.