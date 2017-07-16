MAC denies plan to ban three types of Chinese visitors

Staff writer, with CNA

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Friday denied a report that it is planning to ban three types of Chinese visitors, saying that it was still reviewing regulations on visits by Chinese.

The Chinese-language China Times said the council, which is in charge of China policy, plans to block visits by Chinese provincial government officials responsible for Taiwan affairs and academics who have made remarks against the nation, adding that it will also more meticulously review applications to visit the nation by Chinese with political and military backgrounds.

MAC Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said that the report was false and that no Chinese academics had been blocked from visiting Taiwan because they had criticized the nation.

The government is still mulling introducing measures on cross-strait exchanges after Panama on June 13 switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing, Chiu said.

The government is to review and adjust measures on cross-strait exchanges as necessary to reflect the development of relations across the Taiwan Strait, he said.

He added that the MAC welcomes normal engagement across the strait, but said Taiwan still has regulations on applications by Chinese to visit the nation to safeguard its interests.

Over the past year, Beijing has allowed fewer Chinese to study in Taiwan and prevented certain Taiwanese officials from visiting China, Chiu said, adding that it is China that is creating barriers in cross-strait exchanges.

He again urged China not to set any precondition for exchanges across the strait.

Following Panama’s defection, the MAC said it is to review the regulations and laws regarding cross-strait ties and would not rule out monitoring cross-strait exchanges more tightly, including tighter screening of applications from certain Chinese visitors.

These include those who have hidden their identities and officials who have violated human rights and who apply to visit the nation to attend “highly political” activities, the MAC said.