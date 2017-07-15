Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

MEDIA

Article features ‘rebel’ Tsai

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was featured in an article published by Paris-based weekly news magazine L’Express. The article is titled “Tsai Ing-wen, the rebel,” in its print version, while the title is “Taiwan: Tsai Ing-wen, the president who defies Beijing” in the online version. The article was part of a special summer series focusing on the most powerful and influential women in Asia. Beijing’s suppression of Taiwan’s international space seems to be successful, the article said, evidenced by the fact that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the US and China in 1979, no US president had spoken to a Taiwanese head of state until last year. Shortly after US President Donald Trump’s election as US president in November last year, he stunned Beijing by taking a call from Tsai, who wanted to congratulate him, the article said. Most Taiwanese hope that Tsai will not cave in to pressure from Beijing, it added.

MILITARY

PLA bombers drill near ADIZ

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force on Thursday sent formations of Xian H-6 strategic bombers near Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) and the Miyako Strait south of Japan’s Okinawa Island as part of a long-range drill, the Ministry of National Defense said. The drill was part of a training session in the Western Pacific that also includes drills by a range of fighter aircraft, the ministry said. A group of H-6 bombers from the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command flew just outside the ADIZ, while another passed over the Bashi Channel and the Miyako Strait, a strategic entryway into the Western Pacific between the islands of Miyako and Okinawa, the ministry said, adding that it was closely following the movements.