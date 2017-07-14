Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRAVEL

Taiwanese dies in Thailand

A man found dead in an apartment in Thailand’s Chonburi Province on Tuesday has been confirmed as Taiwanese, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand said on Wednesday. The office identified the man as a 47-year-old Taiwanese, surnamed Hsu (許), and said that it has notified his family in Taiwan and would assist them in traveling to Thailand. It will also help Thai police investigate the cause of Hsu’s death, it said. Thai media reported that police arrived at the apartment after receiving reports about a smell and found the man lying on his bed with charcoal burners and a Republic of China passport by the bedside. They also found a note written in English saying: “I am sorry moto give owner.” Initial investigation points to suicide by burning charcoal in a confined space, police said.

AGRICULTURE

Watermelon festival returns

A watermelon festival is to resume in Kinmen County tomorrow after a six-year hiatus, a local community development association in Jinsha Township (金沙) said. The festival in Sinciandun Township (新前墩), which was held annually since 2003, was suspended after its eighth year, community head Chen Ching-hu (陳慶虎) said. Besides watermelons, the community is also known for other agricultural produce, including white cabbages, bamboo shoots, peanuts, corn, white radishes, carrots, pumpkins and sweet potatoes, all of which were important sources of income for the community, when revenue was primarily generated from the military personnel stationed nearby, Chen said. However, with the decrease in military personnel over the past few years, demand for the township’s produce has fallen, he added. Chen said he hopes the resumption of the festival will help attract visitors to Sinciandun.