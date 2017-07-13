Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CULTURE

Dance troupe to go on tour

National Taiwan University of Arts’s Grand View Dance Troupe is to tour India, Indonesia and Malaysia from Saturday next week through Aug. 5 as part of the government’s New Southbound Policy. Paul Chang (張國葆), head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of International Information Services, on Tuesday said that the three countries have their own unique cultures and such programs seek to enhance understanding and deepen friendships through artistic exchanges. The policy emphasizes two-way communication, Chang said, also expressing the hope that cultural exchanges would allow the peoples of South and Southeast Asia to learn more about the diverse culture of Taiwan. The ministry said it is working closely with the nation’s representative offices in New Delhi, Chennai, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur to invite local dignitaries and people from all walks of life to attend the performances.

EDUCATION

NTU System inks deal

The National Taiwan University (NTU) System which comprises NTU, National Taiwan Normal University and National Taiwan University of Science, has signed a cooperation memorandum with Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City. The memorandum was signed at the Vietnamese university, NTU System president Chang Ching-ray (張慶瑞) said on Monday. The two sides agreed on many cooperative programs and the promotion of exchanges of students and teachers, and also promised to conduct joint academic research and set up scholarships, Chang said. He said the deal is an important accord on academic cooperation between the higher education sectors of the two nations.