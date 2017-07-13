FDA checks find labeling problems

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday said 26 percent of food and dishwashing detergents failed its inspection for correct labeling.

In accordance with the government’s “Five Links of Food Safety” policy, which includes enhanced inspections, the FDA initiated a national project for inspecting food and dishwashing detergents across the nation from April to May.

Of the 236 items tested for correct labeling 61 had problems, but all of the 100 items tested for arsenic, heavy metals, methyl alcohol, fluorescent brightener and nonylphenol-based surfactants were within the required limits, the tests showed.

The most common reasons that products failed the labeling inspections were because they had failed to include the chemical ingredients in Chinese characters, or used imprecise words or terms such as “food-grade,” “natural,” or “toxin-free,” FDA Southern Taiwan Management Center Director Liu Fang-ming (劉芳銘) said.

Many detergent makers label their products with this type of jargon in a bid to make consumers feel safe buying them, but customers can be misled into thinking that it is safe to eat just-washed food or utensils even if the detergent is not properly rinsed off, Liu said.

The FDA in May last year announced a set of principles for labeling food and dishwashing detergents, under which companies are required to fully disclose the ingredients on labels.

The Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法) stipulates that the required information on labels must be written in Chinese characters, and misleading or exaggerated terminology must be avoided.

Starting from Jan. 1 next year, detergent products that claim to be made of “natural” or “organic” ingredients are also to be required to include the percentage of such ingredients on their labels, Liu said .

People should carefully read product labels and not completely believe terms such as food-grade or toxin-free, the FDA said, adding that the public should use the products according to the instructions or warnings on the labels to reduce the risk of detergent residue remaining on food or tableware.