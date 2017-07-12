KMT working on chapter director poll arrangements

By Shih Hsiao-kuang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Preparations are under way for Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chapter director elections, with the aim of being finished before the party’s Aug. 20 national congress, KMT members said yesterday.

Local chapters are searching for candidates, but are warning potential candidates that there would be a greater financial burden than before, a KMT official who declined to be named said.

The party has opted to drop the requirement for potential candidates to pay NT$1 million (US$32,687) in advance, saying there was no precedent and that there are no such regulations for the chairperson elections.

Potential candidates are required to be at least 23 years old and, to ensure greater party loyalty, to hold or have held the position of district party director or secretary-general, the official said.

Those candidates who win election will be eligible to run for a second term, the official added.

In addition, the party’s review of funding and pay suggests that while the chapter director-general, secretary-general and division heads would still receive a salary from the party, the individual chapters will have to cover all other personnel and operational costs, with the exception of an allotted subsidy, the official said.

This could lead to counties and cities that are not currently administered by the KMT not having any registered candidates, the official said, adding that the party would appoint a local chapter director until the chapters are able to provide their own through elections.

Party members who are considering running for special municipality mayor or county commissioner in next year’s elections should help local party chapters raise funds, as local chapters could then help the candidates when it comes to the national elections.

The KMT said that it hopes to finish drafting all proposed amendments to the party charter, draft regulations for the election of local chapter directors and others and submit it to the KMT Central Standing Committee for approval soon, so the amendments can be presented to the party congress.

Voting for local chapter directors should begin by October at the latest so the party will be ready to tackle next year’s mayor and commissioner polls, the KMT official said.