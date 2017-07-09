City government to step up Universiade Games promotion

Staff writer, with CNA

Taipei officials are to step up promotion of the Summer Universiade, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday, following a poll that showed that less than one-third of the city’s residents are interested in buying tickets to the event that is to be held from Aug. 19 to Aug. 30.

It is difficult to attract people to arenas because they are used to watching sports on television, but officials will do their best to increase interest, Ko said.

The Sports Administration has allocated NT$100 million (US$3.27 million) to subsidize tickets for students, he added.

In the month leading up to the official opening, the Universiade torch is to be carried around Taiwan and there will be an intensive ad campaign to heighten public awareness about the games, Ko said.

He made the comments to reporters after a poll conducted by the city’s Research, Development and Evaluation Commission found that up to 68 percent of the city’s residents do not plan to attend any of the Universiade events.

Even so, 44 percent of those polled said they were confident that the Taipei City Government would do a good job hosting the games.

The survey, conducted from May 23 to May 26, targeted Taipei residents aged 18 or older. A total of 1,138 valid samples were collected and the margin of error was 2.91 percentage points.

Universiade tickets went on sale on June 13, but as of June 30, only 11 percent of individual tickets and 18 percent of full-period package tickets had been sold, the city government said.