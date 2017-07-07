Barber uses characteristic technique

By Tang Shih-ming and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

For one barber in Changhua, clients’ heads are canvases for celebrity portraits and renditions of popular characters.

Chen Hsiang-hao (陳祥豪) said he has done between 500 and 600 portraits and other designs for his clients, the most popular being Bruce Lee, Dom from Fast and Furious as portrayed by Vin Diesel, Winnie the Pooh, robots from Transformers and characters from One Piece.

His signature design, a life-like portrayal of Bruce Lee, takes about two hours to complete.

Styling Lee’s eyes is the hardest part, because no mistakes can be made, he said, adding that styling the eyes alone takes at least 20 minutes.

Chen said he studied mechanical engineering in high school, and worked as a mold maker and convenience store clerk before being recruited by a barber at a job fair.

He worked 10 hours per day, studying hair cutting during his time off and often practicing from late at night until sunrise, Chen said.

Being a barber was appealing because he likes art and beautiful things, he said, adding that he began with geometric designs, but started creating portraits three years ago.

Bruce Lee is his personal idol and it is the design his shop is most known for, Chen said, adding that his customers are often approached for photographs.