Paraguay leader to celebrate ties on Taiwan visit

Staff writer, with CNA

Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes is to lead a delegation to Taiwan next week to celebrate the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

During his state visit from Tuesday to Thursday, Cartes will receive a military salute presided over by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), the ministry said in a statement.

The Paraguayan delegation will include Minister of Foreign Affairs Eladio Loizaga, Minister of Industry and Commerce Gustavo Leite and lawmakers, the ministry said.

Aside from meeting Taiwanese officials, the delegation will hold meetings with Taiwanese businesspeople to promote bilateral trade and economic exchanges, the ministry said.

This will be Cartes’ third visit to Taiwan since he assumed the presidency in 2013, it said.

Taiwan and Paraguay established official ties on July 12, 1957.

“For many years, both countries have maintained close exchanges and cooperation in trade, health, education, military and agriculture,” the ministry said.

The two countries plan to continue to promote bilateral cooperation that is reciprocal and mutually beneficial, based on the existing foundation, it said.

Paraguay is Taiwan’s only diplomatic ally in South America.

Cartes’ visit comes after Taiwan recently lost two diplomatic allies, which switched recognition to Beijing.

Panama severed formal ties with Taiwan and established diplomatic relations with China on June 13, leaving Taipei with 20 diplomatic allies.

Panama was the second country to switch diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing since Tsai took office in May last year, the first being the African country of Sao Tome and Principe in December last year.