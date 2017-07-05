DPP legislator supports Ko’s statements as ‘proper’

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei City Councilor Liang Wen-jie (梁文傑) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), who was part of a delegation to Shanghai with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), yesterday said he considered statements Ko made in Shanghai “prim and proper,” responding to pro-independence groups’ dissatisfaction over statements Ko made.

During his speech at the twin-city forum’s opening ceremony on Monday, Ko said the “two sides of Strait are one family” and should establish “a community of common destiny,” using “quarrels between a married couple” as an example of the dispute between the two nations.

Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), office director of the 908 Taiwan Republic Campaign, yesterday led a dozen people to protest at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) holding signs that read: “Political cheater, admit your mistake and apologize,” “Taiwan and China are two nations,” and “Just dismantle the missiles, anything else is nonsense.”

The group said Ko’s statements were designed to curry favor with China.

Ko should not have gone beyond his duties as a city mayor and made statements about national sovereignty, Chen said.

“Being a mayor without a political party, sometimes when I meet with difficulties I do not have a political team to consult with, but I maintain good will and do the best I can,” Ko said at the airport.

Liang, the only DPP city councilor on the delegation, said he thought Ko’s performance during the trip would not affect his relationship with the party

“Ko is not a member of the DPP or any political party, so he has to go his own middle way,” he said.

China’s united-front tactic is to “attack the right wing and win over the neutral,” so Ko’s statements were acceptable to China, he added.

Ko’s statements did not sway far from the government’s cross-strait policy and he did not mention the “1992 consensus” or “one China” principle, Liang said.

The so-called “1992 consensus,” a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000, refers to a tacit understanding between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Chinese government that both sides of the Strait acknowledge that there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.