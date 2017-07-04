Image Museum reopens after facelift

By Hung Mei-hsiu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Image Museum of Hsinchu City was reopened on Tuesday last week after a five-month renovation, with a hand-painted billboard of a classic film repainted on the side of the building.

Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林志堅) said the building, finished in 1933, was the first air-conditioned movie theater in Taiwan.

The more than 84-year-old building has become a collective cultural asset of the city’s residents, the city government said.

The building was designated as a museum in early 2000 by architect Lin Chih-cheng (林志成), who repurposed it under the “reusing historical buildings” project.

The city government commissioned Lin Chih-cheng to renovate the museum.

Multimedia galleries and posters of classic movies are the main attractions at the renovated museum, which now boasts new seating and lights in the plaza, a fresh coat of paint and distinct tile designs.

Ten large monitors on one side of the building display footage about the film industry, while another section features posters of 12 classic Taiwanese movies.

Stick figures drawn by artist Kuo Mo (郭墨) are also featured, along with other works of art depicting Hsinchu’s scenic sites.

CENTERPIECE

Above the monitors is the centerpiece of the makeover: A hand-painted billboard for the film Romance in the Windy City (風城情波), which debuted in Taiwan in 1957.

It was created by senior billboard artist Wei Jung-hsin (魏榮欣), who has 40 years of experience.

Seeing the billboard and the classic movie posters is like stepping back into the past, the city government said.

Until Friday next week, the museum is screening documentary films about seven Hsinchu residents who had made their mark in the film industry, the city government said.