Workers support subsidy for hot weather: survey

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

About 82 percent of employees who responded to a survey said the government should establish a subsidy or holiday for people working outdoors during the summer, online job bank yes123 said yesterday.

The company surveyed 1,356 employees and 860 employers about working outdoors in hot weather, spokesman Yang Tsung-bin (楊宗斌) said.

The results showed that 66.8 percent of respondents work outdoors between June and August.

Respondents said they would be willing to work outdoors for eight hours per day if they were given an extra NT$2,885 on average per day, the poll found.

According to the poll, 82.3 percent of the employees said the government should establish a high-temperature subsidy, while 69.5 percent said it should implement high-temperature holidays.

However, only 26.7 percent of the employers supported a high-temperature subsidy, while 18.6 percent supported holidays, the survey found.

Asked whether such a subsidy and holiday is possible, Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment Director Hsieh Chien-chien (謝倩蒨) said the Ministry of Labor is collecting information on the subject, but did not give a timetable.

Employers should protect workers from heat injury during the summer, Occupational Safety and Health Administration Secretariat Director Lin Chiu-miao (林秋妙) said, giving the example of reducing labor-intensive work at noon.

The issue is brought up every summer, she added.

People with high blood pressure, heart disease or liver or kidney problems have more health risks and should not work outdoors in hot weather, she added.

The poll was conducted between June 14 and Thursday through random sampling without targeting any specific industries and has a confidence level of 95 percent, yes123 said.