Academia Historica releases Chiang Ching-kuo files

Staff writer, with CNA

More than 10,000 documents related to former president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), including declassified documents, have been made public in a digital format as part of the government’s “open government” policy, Academia Historica said on Friday.

The 11,683 documents made public on Wednesday include photographs, video clips, speech notes, monographs, memorabilia and summaries of talks with guests, Academia Historica said.

Other documents made public the same day were 3,560 volumes of documents related to the Judicial Yuan and 3,457 documents related to former Chinese politician Wang Zhaoming (汪兆銘), better known as Wang Jingwei (汪精衛), it said.

The Judicial Yuan documents consist mostly of materials from before 1949, when the Republic of China (ROC) government was still in China, and include legal interpretations, compilations of laws and regulations and administrative data.

Wang’s documents include telegrams, letters and photographs of the politician from between 1925 and 1944.

Wang is considered a controversial figure in modern Chinese history. He was a close associate of ROC founder Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙) and was known for his contributions to the Xinhai Revolution that toppled the Qing Dynasty in 1911.

However, he was later branded a traitor for his collaboration with the Japanese Empire to form a Japanese-backed regime in Nanjing during the Second Sino-Japanese War.

The more than 150,000 pages of documents can be accessed for free on the Academia Historica’s Web site at http://ahonline.drnh.gov.tw or at the organization’s reading room in Taipei.

For certain documents, users need to apply online for access.

Academia Historica launched its digital search system on Jan. 5. It finished uploading about 260,000 digital documents related to Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) by the end of April after declassifying them.

The organization said it is planning to release more documents related to Chiang Ching-kuo, former president Yen Chia-kan (嚴家淦) and former vice president Chen Cheng (陳誠) in the next stage of its project to digitize historical documents.