Tibetan envoy looks to invite the Dalai Lama

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Tibetan community in Taiwan would be happy to see the Dalai Lama visit, the spiritual leader’s representative to Taiwan said yesterday.

“There are many groups in Taiwan working to invite the Dalai Lama for a visit that would be purely religious in nature. We see it as a simple matter of making an application,” said Dawa Tsering, chairman of the Tibet Religious Foundation of His Holiness the Dalai Lama — the de facto embassy of the Tibetan government-in-exile in Taiwan.

Tsering was speaking at an event in Taipei celebrating the Dalai Lama’s 82nd birthday, which is on July 6th.

The Dalai Lama is on Thursday to host a celebration at his Choglamsar residence in Ladakh, India, the foundation said.

“Many religious groups and university delegations have traveled to Dharamsala, India, where they met with the Dalai Lama and invited His Holiness to Taiwan,” Tsering said.

“The Dalai Lama has expressed his willingness to visit Taiwan, but has not made a formal decision as he does not want to cause problems for the Taiwanese government,” Tsering said.

The Dalai Lama is no longer a political leader and only a religious figure who preaches morality, compassion and tolerance, he said.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) goverment reportedly has concern about the effects of a possible visit on cross-strait ties.

A delegation in September last year went to Dharamsala to invite the spiritual leader, but his entourage said there were no arrangements for a visit.

“I cannot comment too much on this issue,” Tsering said yesterday when asked about the visit.

New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) and DPP Legislator Yu Mei-nu (尤美女) were among the guests at yesterday’s celebration, which included prayers and religious ceremonies along with musical and dance performances by Tibetan cultural groups.

“I wish to see the Dalai Lama make another visit to Taiwan soon... When I encounter difficulties, even though I do not possess his wisdom, I apply what I have learned from him to deal with the issues with a calm and rational mind,” Lim said.

Together with other NPP officials, Lim in October last year helped establish the Taiwan Parliamentary Group for Tibet.