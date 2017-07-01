China protests US bill on port visits

Reuters, BEIJING and WASHINGTON

Beijing has sent a protest to Washington after a US Senate committee approved a provision calling for the resumption of port visits to Taiwan by the US Navy for the first time since Washington adopted its “one China” policy in 1979.

The call for the port visits was contained in a version of next year’s National Defense Authorization Bill approved on Wednesday by the US Senate Committee on Armed Services. The bill would have to pass the full US Senate and US House of Representatives and be approved by US President Donald Trump to become law.

Asked about the provision, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Lu Kang (陸慷) on Thursday called it meddling in Beijing’s internal affairs, and added: “China cannot accept it.”

The legislation calls for the re-establishment of regular port visits by the US Navy to Kaohsiung Port or any “other suitable port,” and would allow US Pacific Command to receive visits from Taiwanese military vessels.

The provision also directs the Pentagon to help Taiwan develop an indigenous undersea warfare program and recommends strengthened strategic cooperation with Taipei.

“We express grave concern and firm opposition to the relative bill passed by the Senate Armed Services Committee,” Lu said. “We have also lodged solemn representations about the Taiwan-related content of the bill with the relevant department of the US government.”

The bill violates the principles of US-China relations, Lu said, calling on Washington to halt military drills with and arms sales to Taiwan “to avoid further impairing broadly cooperative China-US relations.”

