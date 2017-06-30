Tsai swears in cyberwar commander

By Chung Li-hua, Aaron Tu and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer

The military yesterday established an Information and Electronic Warfare Command as it steps up efforts to create a leading unit to oversee all aspects of cyberdefense operations, a report by the Ministry of National Defense said.

The center’s establishment is in line with President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) dictum that “information security is national security,” the ministry said, adding that it is placed under the direct command of the General Staff.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tsai said Taiwan has always possessed the capability to establish comprehensive security architecture, but lacked determination and action.

Information and electronic warfare units already exist throughout the armed forces and the new command is to integrate and coordinate the groups’ duties with support from the Office of the General Staff for Communications, Electronics and Information, Tsai said.

The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology and civilian sources are to provide the new command with technical support, Tsai said, adding that it is to work alongside the Executive Yuan to create protective measures in response to attacks on information security that would be on par with those used in the US and other nations.

Tsai said the command is to form the first of many tiers of deeterrence, in accordance with the military’s multi-layered deterrent strategy, and could hopefully rise above the squabbles among the armed forces to become an example inter-branch coordination.

The branch is to work not only to integrate cyberdefense in the military, but also within other branches of the government, ensuring that the command is a source of innovation, Tsai said.

The unit is expected to become the nation’s main mover in research and development on electronic and information warfare, Tsai said, adding that it is also expected to foster talent.

Major General Ma Ying-han (馬英漢) was sworn in as commander of the command, which is to be headquartered in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店).

Ma received a his master’s degree in information management at Yuan Ze University and and was director of the information security division in the Office of the General Staff for Communications, Electronics and Information.

Chief of General Staff Lee Hsi-ming (李喜明) said Ma should train officers and soldiers at the command to be professional and quick to respond.