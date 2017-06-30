Home / Taiwan News
Fri, Jun 30, 2017 - Page 3　

KMT’s Lin Te-fu elected party caucus convener

By Sean Lin  /  Staff reporter

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lin Te-fu, left, yesterday thanks his colleagues after being elected KMT legislative caucus convener.

Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lin Te-fu (林德福) was yesterday elected KMT legislative caucus convener after beating incumbent caucus convener Sufin Siluko (廖國棟) in a vote.

Lin won 19 votes, beating Sugin’s 12 in the election held at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.

KMT Legislator Lee Yen-hsiu (李彥秀), the only contender for the KMT deputy secretary-general seat, won the post after legislators approved her by acclamation.

She is to join Lin and KMT secretary-general-elect Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) in managing the KMT caucus.

Lin Te-fu told reporters after the vote that the election, the second of its kind, was a reaffirmation of the system.

“As the largest opposition party, we have a great responsibility. People need to see the future and we are here to let them know that we aim to make their lives better,” he said.

Lin Te-fu said that he would promote solidarity within the KMT and help the party return to power.

He said he would act as a “bridge” connecting the caucus and the KMT headquarters.

Asked if he had reached an agreement with Sufin to carry out an early transition, Lin Te-fu said that Lin Wei-chou is to take office on Aug. 1, which would be a fitting time for him to assume the post.

Separately yesterday, Sufin said that with the legislature scheduled to review the bill on the Cabinet’s Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program, he and Lin Te-fu would attempt an “imminent” transition to reduce the effect on the caucus’ operations.

