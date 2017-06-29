Incontinence can indicate uterine prolapse: doctor

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Needing to urinate dozens of times per day might be an indication of uterine prolapse that can lead to urinary incontinence, a physician said.

Taichung-based Lee Women’s Hospital department of urology director Hsieh Ching-hung (謝卿宏) described the condition of a 55-year-old female patient surnamed Lin (林), who began suffering from the urge to urinate frequently about six years ago.

The problem got so bad that she needed to urinate several times per hour, and even up to 100 times per day, he said, adding that the condition led her to quit her job.

Lin sought medical treatment several times and was examined for a possible overactive bladder. The urge to frequently urinate made her easily irritated and it was suggested she see a psychiatrist to assess the possibility of a mental disorder, Hsieh said.

Lin has not had children and did not think she could have a disease of the uterus, Hsieh said, adding that she was diagnosed with uterine prolapse.

Frequent urination in women can indicate several medical conditions, including a urinary tract infection, cystatrophia (atrophy of the bladder), vaginitis (inflammation of the vagina) and an overactive bladder, Hsieh said.

While uterine prolapse can cause frequent urination, it is often thought to be only associated with having given birth, aging or often lifting heavy loads, he said, adding that uterine prolapse has also been diagnosed in young women and women who have not had children.

Lin’s condition improved after she had laparoscopic uterine suspension surgery, Hsieh said.

She was able to leave the hospital the day after the procedure because it is less intrusive than traditional surgical treatments or hysterectomies, Hsieh said.