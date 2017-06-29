Wu must clarify the KMT’s cross-strait policy: Hung

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter, with CNA

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairman-elect Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) must clarify his cross-strait policy to dispel China’s doubts regarding the party, KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) said yesterday.

Hung made the remark after she was asked in a radio interview to comment on the “no unification, no independence, no annexation by force” cross-strait stance advocated by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九).

“Does ‘no unification’ mean that unification is not to be discussed now or forever?” Hung asked.

Avoiding the topic of unification is against the Constitution, which at the time it was written included China as the Republic of China’s territory, she said.

“If one does not speak of unification, but simply resists independence, one should consider what to do when 90 percent of people advocate independence, given that mainstream public opinion calls for Taiwanese independence,” the chairwoman said.

Hung told reporters after the interview that she learned at a cross-strait forum in Xiamen, China, earlier this month that Beijing has doubts over the KMT’s cross-strait stance.

Asked if her remarks were directed at Wu, Hung said that although Chinese officials did not specify who should clarify the party’s cross-strait policy, the responsibility inevitably falls on Wu, who is scheduled to become KMT chairman on Aug. 20.

“If we let China know that unification is our goal, then it is just a matter of time and planning,” she said.

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) policies are aimed at “dissociating” Taiwan from China, Hung said.

Referring to the leaked curriculum guidelines for high-school social studies created by the Ministry of Education, she said that the scope of China — which used to have entire textbooks dedicated to it — had been reduced to mere chapters on east Asian history.