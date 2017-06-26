Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

WEATHER

Sunny skies forecast

Taiwan this week is to enjoy mostly sunny skies as the nation comes under the influence of a Pacific high-pressure system, but brief thundershowers will develop and drench some areas in the afternoons, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. Daytime temperatures could top 30°C across most of the nation from today through Saturday, with brief afternoon thundershowers in the north, northeast and east and some mountainous areas, the bureau said. The highs could reach 36°C in the north today, the weather bureau said. Southeastern areas would be prone to Foehn winds — warm, dry winds blowing down the slopes of mountains — from yesterday through tomorrow, the bureau said, advising residents to be aware of a possible spike temperatures. Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮), the bureau’s former director-general, reminded people to drink a lot of water and take precautions against sunburn and heat stroke.

SOCIETY

Taipei hotel sees brief fire

About 280 people were evacuated from the Caesar Park Taipei Hotel yesterday after a fire broke out at about 1pm, the Taipei City Fire Department said. No one was injured in the blaze, which started in a power distribution box on the fourth floor, the department said, adding that an investigation was being carried out. The hotel said the people evacuated were mostly guests at two separate weddings. The celebrations were interrupted by the fire, but were able to resume at 1:30pm. The hotel said its president has apologized to those affected and that it would discuss compensation with the newly-weds.

Bird flu at Tainan egg farm

A duck-egg farm in Tainan’s Siaying District (下營) was on Saturday confirmed as infected with the highly pathogenic H5N2 and H5N8 avian influenza viruses, leading to the culling of 6,796 birds, the Tainan Animal Health Inspection and Protection Office said. It is the 15th poultry farm hit by avian influenza subtype H5 in the city this year, according to data released by the Council of Agriculture. As of 6pm on Saturday, a total of 1,428,442 birds have been destroyed at 147 poultry farms infected with avian flu viruses across Taiwan since the beginning of the year, the council said. The infected poultry farms are in Taoyuan, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Changhua and Chiayi cities as well as Pingtung, Nantou, Yunlin, Pingtung, Yilan, Hualien, counties, COA data show.

N Korean defector to visit

Lee Hyeon-seo, a North Korean defector and human-rights advocate who lives in South Korea and became known after her TED talk in 2013, is to visit Taiwan and hold three talks from July 14 through July 16. The Girl With Seven Names: A North Korean Defector’s Story, the Chinese version of Lee’s book was published in Taiwan in the same year. Lee is to hold talks at Taipei’s Songshan Cultural and Creative Park on July 14 and the Xinyi District (信義) branch of the Eslite Bookstore on July 15, and at the main branch of Kaohsiung Public Library on July 16. She was invited by Taipei-based Emily Publishing Company, the publisher of the Chinese translation. People can register for the free talks and book signings at www.accupass.com/event/register/1706130402125714344560 Lee, who was born in Hyesan in North Korea in 1980, crossed a border river to China in 1997 and entered South Korea in 2008.