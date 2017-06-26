Tsai thanks Muslims in post to mark Eid al-Fitr

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday posted a message on Facebook to Muslims, who are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the month of Ramadan.

Tsai’s post included a video that urged the public to also celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which she said was a significant holiday for Muslims and a celebration of bonds among families and friends.

Tsai thanked Muslim immigrants for their contribution to Taiwan’s economy and said Muslim culture had enriched Taiwanese society.

“Taiwan is a hospitable nation,” the president said in the video. “Taiwanese believe in a diverse culture and equality for all ethnic groups.”

The government has also been working to create a more Muslim-friendly environment by establishing a halal certification system, which identifies restaurants that serve food in compliance with Islamic dietary laws, Tsai said.

The government has also been advocating the establishment of Muslim prayer rooms in public places and the celebration of Muslim festivals, she said.

Meanwhile, the Taipei City Government yesterday held an event to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) handing out 500 green envelopes to participants.

The envelopes were green to represent the celebration of life and health in Islam, the city government said.