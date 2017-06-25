Rumors Chou Hsi-wei to be KMT secretary-general

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairman-elect Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) is reportedly considering asking former Taipei County commissioner Chou Hsi-wei (周錫瑋) to be the party’s secretary-general, adding variables to the staffing at KMT headquarters and next year’s New Taipei City mayoral election.

With Wu preparing to assume chairmanship of the KMT on Aug. 20, a rumor this week emerged that he is considering naming Chou as the party’s secretary-general because he favors New Taipei City Deputy Mayor Hou Yo-yi (侯友宜) over Chou to run for New Taipei City mayor next year.

Chou has hinted that he would campaign for New Taipei City mayor, but Hou is said to be the candidate backed by the KMT to “succeed” New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) when his term expires next year.

If true, it would mean that Chou is unlikely to be nominated the KMT’s New Taipei City mayoral candidate and that former presidential office secretary-general Tseng Yung-chuan (曾永權), a KMT secretary-general hopeful, would not be appointed by Wu.

The Chinese-language Apple Daily yesterday quoted unnamed high-ranking KMT officials as saying that party members who want to prevent Tseng from being named secretary-general could have started the rumor.

According to the Apple Daily, Wu wants to recruit Chou, who as a descendant of waishengren (外省人), a term referring to people who fled to Taiwan with the KMT in 1949 in elections and cross-strait affairs would likely complement Wu’s background as a descendant of benshengren (本省人), which refers to those who already lived in Taiwan before the end of World War II.

Chou’s previous experience as Taipei county commissioner would come to Wu’s aid in his perceived rivalry with Chu, the report said, adding that Wu also believes that Chou would be loyal, because Chou is his friend and has previously feuded with his adversary, outgoing KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱).

Commenting on the rumor, KMT Legislator Tseng Ming-tsung (曾銘宗) said that he believed Wu would serve the party’s best interests and appoint someone most suited to serve as secretary-general.

The party’s candidate for New Taipei City mayoral election is decided by a primary, not by Wu, KMT Legislator Lin Te-fu (林德福) said.