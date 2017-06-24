Taiwan, S Korea set tourism goals

Staff writer, with CNA, INCHEON, South Korea

Korea Association of Travel Agents chairman Yang Moo-seung yesterday expressed the hope that the number of visitors traveling between Taiwan and South Korea could increase by 50 percent to at least 3 million by next year.

A concerted effort would be made to expand transportation platforms in pursuit of that goal, Yang said at the annual Taiwan-South Korea Tourism Exchange Meeting in Incheon-Songdo, South Korea.

Yang said he is hopeful that a big boost in tourism with Taiwan could be achieved and vowed to expand transportation platforms.

Taiwan Visitors’ Association chairwoman Yeh Chu-lan (葉菊蘭) attended the event with a Taiwanese delegation comprising representatives from local travel agencies, hotels, airlines, theme park operators and the Taipei, Tainan and Kaohsiung governments.

At last year’s meeting, the two sides agreed to aim for 2 million visitors this year.

As of the end of April, the number of Taiwanese visitors to South Korea had reached 287,926, while 378,075 South Korean travelers had come to Taiwan, according to Tourism Bureau data.

Taiwan is to continue its efforts to realize this year’s goal, Yeh said.

Tourism Bureau Deputy Director-General Wayne Liu (劉喜臨) invited Incheon to join the Asian Cruise Fund program and develop multidestination cruise travel packages through regional cooperation in a bid to expand the Asian cruise market.

The bureau would continue to promote Taiwanese culture, gourmet food and attractions, while initiating cooperative links with South Korean businesses in a bid to attract more South Korean visitors, Liu added.

The Asian Cruise Fund is a project organized by the bureau and the Hong Kong Tourism Board to boost regional cooperation in cruise travel.