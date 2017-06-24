Taoyuan cautions against late arrival during high season

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday urged passengers to arrive at the airport earlier, use automatic check-in systems and double-check their luggage to avoid long lines, as a spike in passenger volume is expected in the coming months.

The nation’s main gateway said that it expects to see daily passenger volumes increase by 6 percent from today through Sept. 17 compared with current levels and asked passengers to cooperate to ensure their travel experience is as smooth as possible.

People are advised to take public transportation, such as the MRT Airport Line, to make sure they arrive early enough.

China Airlines, EVA Airways, Mandarin Airlines and UNI Airways passengers can check in luggage at the MRT’s Taipei Main Station, the airport said.

People are also asked to take advantage of check-in kiosks and the automated e-Gate system to speed up passenger processing.

The e-Gate system, which was launched at Taiwan’s major airports for Republic of China passport holders in 2011 and foreign residents in 2012, is an automated immigration check system that can save a lot of time for departing and arriving passengers.

Passengers are reminded to check their baggage thoroughly to remove hazardous items that could pose a risk to flight safety and limit liquids in carry-on luggage to 100ml, the airport said.

Taoyuan airport estimates it will handle 7.6 million visits next month and in August, with an average daily travel volume of 123,000 people.