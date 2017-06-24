DPP lawmakers in pension vote

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter, with CNA

A straw vote held by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislative caucus yesterday showed that the majority of DPP lawmakers favor the caucus’ version of a draft bill that seeks to lower civil servants’ average income replacement rate from 75 percent to 60 percent over the course of 10 years.

The poll was held concurrently with a second reading of pension reform draft bills, during which the civil servants income replacement rate became a source of contention among legislative caucuses and within the DPP caucus.

A draft bill tabled by the DPP to cut the average income replacement rate from 75 percent to 60 percent in 10 years secured the majority vote, DPP Legislator Chuang Ruei-hsiung (莊瑞雄) said.

A motion by DPP Legislator Tuan Yi-kang (段宜康) to reach the goal in five years was defeated, while the Presidential Office Pension Reform Committee’s version of the bill, which set a 15-year time frame for the goal, was left out of the poll.

The DPP caucus’ version is the “middle ground,” DPP Legislator Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋) said.

In response to President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) remark that she hoped the DPP caucus would not stray too far from the draft bill proposed by the committee, Lee said that the caucus respected Tsai’s opinion.

“I take it that she meant she cannot act according to her own will, as she must answer to the public,” Lee said. “The committee spent a great deal of time and energy on the draft bill, so she hopes that we would not sway too far from the draft. We respect her personal opinion.”